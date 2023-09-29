Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: Best bank technology, infrastructure and innovation – best bank FX algos: JPMorgan

Flexibility and parameterization are expected to become key differentiators for FX execution algos as the market continues to evolve. JPMorgan’s algo suite offers both in abundance.

The focus on using both internal and external transaction cost analysis will further drive confidence in algo usage and is a key component of JPMorgan’s FX algo offering.

Continued investment in the algo platform has resulted in an uptick in user activity over the past 18 months. The algo sources from both internal and external liquidity, creating another avenue for internalization opportunities in its franchise spot offering.

JPMorgan invested heavily in a customization framework for its FX algos last year. As it rolls out this framework, the ability to take all the data and insights and convert them into something actionable for clients, such as a tweak in their execution settings or a new combination of parameters to better suit their needs, is proving to be a valuable touch for algo users.

Customization also enables faster innovation, allowing the bank to release changes that could otherwise take three months in just the course of a week – from idea to deployment.

Greater