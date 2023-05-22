Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
AWARDS

The best Islamic bank in Kuwait 2023: Kuwait Finance House

May 22, 2023
Kuwait Finance House’s 45th year in business was a banner one. In October 2022, the team led by acting chief executive Abdulwahab Iesa Alrushood completed the acquisition of Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank to create the world’s second-largest Islamic bank.

Islamic-Finance-awards-2023-logo-960x535.jpg
The $11.6 billion deal was four years in the making and was among the world’s biggest bank mergers announced last year. It also was a rare cross-border transaction in the Middle East, creating the Gulf region’s seventh-largest lender by assets.

Along with optimizing costs in an increasingly competitive industry, the combined bank boosts KFH’s geographic diversification and increases its opportunities to participate in state projects.

With 524 branches, 1,812 ATMs and state-of-the-art mobile app services across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Asia and Europe, KFH’s regional footprint is already well established. Adding Ahli United Bank reinforces this leadership position.

Abdulwahab Iesa Alrushood-KFH-960.jpg
Abdulwahab Iesa Alrushood

The financial results speak for themselves. In the 12 months ended September 2022, net financing income rose 14.8%,

Tags

AWARDS Islamic Finance awardsAwardsIslamic Finance country awardKuwaitIF Middle East