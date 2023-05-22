Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
The Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards are given to the Islamic financial institutions that have demonstrated outstanding performance in their respective categories from the previous 12 months. The awards also aim to recognize the Islamic financial institutions that have made an impact in their respective markets and contributed to the development of the Islamic banking and finance market.

The criteria for the awards include financial performance, strategic initiatives, innovation, risk management, and leadership and governance. An editorial panel decides the winners of this awards program.

This year's winners are linked below, the ceremony will be held on June 21 at the Shangri-la Dubai. Reserve your place today to avoid disappointment.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For more information please contact Paul Crowney

For table bookings or to discuss commercial opportunities to further amplify your achievements, please contact Peter York.