Asia’s best private bank for investment research 2023: UBS

Few things are at a greater premium in global markets than a knack for providing visibility, as well as the list of pitfalls to come. This was very much in demand in 2022 when tried-and-true yardsticks like yield spreads and stock valuations were out of sync.

At a time of such uncertainty, UBS Global Wealth Management stood out for telling its clients what to expect – and where they might find opportunities for alpha, or benchmark-beating returns. It wins the award for best for investment research in 2023.

The teams overseen by LH Koh and Tommy Leung, Asia Pacific co-heads of global family and institutional wealth, were early to warn clients that the US Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle would be one for the history books. They timed China's sudden reopening from “zero-Covid” well. Their sectoral takes on industries to avoid and bet on stack up impressively versus peers.

Just as important as providing clients with situational market awareness, UBS offers actionable investment ideas and access to the globe’s more vibrant markets, for example in China, where the wealth management industry is growing rapidly, and in technology and digitalization.

