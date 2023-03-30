Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDS

Asia’s best private bank for investment research 2023: UBS

March 30, 2023
Share
Euromoney Private Banking Awards

Full Results

pb global tc-960.jpg
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
March 31, 2023

Few things are at a greater premium in global markets than a knack for providing visibility, as well as the list of pitfalls to come. This was very much in demand in 2022 when tried-and-true yardsticks like yield spreads and stock valuations were out of sync.

At a time of such uncertainty, UBS Global Wealth Management stood out for telling its clients what to expect – and where they might find opportunities for alpha, or benchmark-beating returns. It wins the award for best for investment research in 2023.

The teams overseen by LH Koh and Tommy Leung, Asia Pacific co-heads of global family and institutional wealth, were early to warn clients that the US Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle would be one for the history books. They timed China's sudden reopening from “zero-Covid” well. Their sectoral takes on industries to avoid and bet on stack up impressively versus peers.

Just as important as providing clients with situational market awareness, UBS offers actionable investment ideas and access to the globe’s more vibrant markets, for example in China, where the wealth management industry is growing rapidly, and in technology and digitalization.

In

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS PB awardsPB regional awardAsia PacificUBS