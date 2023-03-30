The world’s best private bank for discretionary portfolio management 2023: UBS

UBS has long been seen as a leader in discretionary portfolio management.

The Swiss firm offers such services to its clients around the world, but traditionally this has been most popular with clients in the US and Europe. Nevertheless, the judges noted that the bank has been at the forefront of migrating this portfolio management approach into Asia.

In recent volatile markets, the outsourcing of risk decisions to an expert team of investment specialists is clearly an attractive choice among many private-banking clients.

The bank has been at the forefront of mixing discretionary management approaches with digital portfolio construction. While discretionary management passes day-to-day investment decisions to investment specialists, the approach is still tailored to an individual’s accumulated wealth and prospects for further gains, as well as risk tolerances and ultimate wealth creation goals.

Bruno Marxer

UBS employs a technological investment platform that enables clients and advisers to set up the initial portfolio composition using more than 60 individual investment blocks across multiple asset classes, regions and themes before delegating the implementation and management to portfolio managers.

