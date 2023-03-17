Sideways: It’s time to bail out Michael Klein

Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters

Among the many ramifications of the crisis at Credit Suisse it is all too easy to overlook the potential impact on Michael Klein’s future earnings.

The veteran adviser was willing to go the extra mile to get a deal done when he agreed to sell his investment banking boutique to Credit Suisse in February, as a prelude to running a carve-out of CS First Boston as a capital markets and advisory business.

Klein allowed himself to be beaten down to a price of $175 million for the boutique, after reports that he initially asked for hundreds of millions more.

He also accepted a cash advisory fee of just $10 million for agreeing on October 27, 2022, to “devote significant time and attention” to the carve-out before his formal employment.

This represented a great deal for Credit Suisse, a bank that has at times struggled to extract value from its employees relative to the risks they incur.

Now Klein has to worry about the value of the shares that will determine his future compensation.

Future spin-off

Credit Suisse shares shot back up to SFr2 ($2.15) on Thursday, March 16, after the Swiss National Bank supplied a SFr50 billion credit line overnight to avert a potential failure.

That still represents a fall of around 70% in the last year, and the stock remained near the historic low hit on March 15, however.

Klein isn’t exposed to the share price in quite the same way as members of the Credit Suisse rank and file. The deal to sell his boutique to Credit Suisse includes a $100 million convertible note designed to give him shares in CS First Boston at a future IPO of the spin-off.

How can Credit Suisse ensure that Klein continues to devote ‘significant time and attention’ to a spin-off that might not happen?

But like the Credit Suisse investment banking infantry, Klein’s future earnings are dependent on whatever deal is struck to ensure that the group itself has a future – whether that involves a sale to UBS or yet another restructuring.

So how can Credit Suisse ensure that Klein continues to devote “significant time and attention” to a spin-off that might not happen?

It could arrange a series of rolling advisory fees of $10 million to maintain his focus, though regulators might take a dim view of cash payments at a time like this.

A better solution would surely be to look back to the glory days of Credit Suisse, rather than dwelling on its current predicament.

The bank has always been a pioneer in compensation practices, including paying bonuses linked to its own derivative counterparty exposure.

The Greensill answer

A more recent partnership with Credit Suisse’s former client Greensill Capital may offer an answer to the Klein compensation conundrum, however.

Greensill developed an innovative twist to factoring by providing financing against invoices for hypothetical services that might in the future be provided. Greensill took this a bit too far before its implosion in 2021, but a safer structure can surely be created for Klein.

He has advised on some of the biggest deals in recent decades, after all, including the merger of Glencore and Xstrata in 2013, when Klein famously acted for both sides of the deal.

It should not be beyond the capacity of the remaining structuring experts at Credit Suisse to come up with a way to estimate the value of the future deals that Klein will bring in, if he is given the chance.

A Greensill-style invoice for these future services can then be created and paid, to ensure his ongoing focus.

There are many voices competing to be heard about the right path for Credit Suisse, ranging from regulators and politicians to investors and employees.

But a failure to find a fresh way to pay Michael Klein would be almost negligent on the part of the Credit Suisse board.