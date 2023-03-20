Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
March/April 2023

ISSUE ARCHIVE

FEATURES
  • ESG
    The climate tech funding gap just got worse

    Solar thermal technology could offer cheap carbon-free heat for manufacturers. But tech developers are stuck in a financing gap between venture capital and project finance that will be harder to fill after recent bank failures.
    Marianne Gros, March 16, 2023
  • BANKING
    Santander looks to network effects to answer its critics

    Santander executive chairman Ana Botín has stepped back from the M&A-based restructuring many assumed former CEO candidate Andrea Orcel would oversee. Euromoney asks Botín and her new chief executive, Héctor Grisi, how they plan to make this international retail bank succeed.
    Dominic O’Neill, March 08, 2023
  • CAPITAL MARKETS
    Has tokenization’s time finally come?

    Tokenization is spreading fast. Regulated finance is finally embracing blockchain technology just as most cryptocurrencies stand revealed as overleveraged Ponzi schemes. The institutional herd is moving, but can the blockchains they are shifting onto bear the load?
    Peter Lee, March 03, 2023
  • OPINION
    How Macquarie took on the world

    From small beginnings as the offshoot of a British merchant bank in 1969, Macquarie has become the world’s largest infrastructure asset manager, a powerful investment bank, a global commodities player and several other things besides. It has built all of this through a distinct culture built on risk management, individual empowerment and a capacity for constant reinvention – but it hasn’t always been popular along the way. A new book by Euromoney’s senior editor in Asia Chris Wright and Joyce Moullakis examines the journey.
    Chris Wright, February 27, 2023
  • BANKING
    UK lender OakNorth faces up to its first downturn

    Higher interest rates will weigh heavily on the property development lending that makes up the bulk of OakNorth’s loan book. But chief executive and co-founder Rishi Khosla tells Euromoney the bank can maintain its ultra-low loan losses and keep growing.
    Dominic O’Neill, February 22, 2023
  • CAPITAL MARKETS
    Where does the fallout from the Adani crisis take India now?

    A two-week period saw Adani Group attacked by a short seller, abandon a $2.5 billion share offer and lose $100 billion in market value. What next? And what does it mean for Modi’s India?
    Chris Wright, February 20, 2023
  • TREASURY
    Trade Finance 2023 survey results

    The impact of the supply chain disruption that was such a notable feature of last year’s trade finance survey continues to be felt as banks widen the range of services designed to improve corporate resilience.
    Paul Golden, February 14, 2023
  • ESG
    Colleagues at business meeting in conference room

    How to build a sustainable bank

    Sustainability is now fundamental to all bank operations. Restructuring to make sure that the right people are in the right sustainability roles has been a challenge for some firms. Euromoney looks at what is needed to become a credible ESG leader.
    Marianne Gros, February 10, 2023

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE