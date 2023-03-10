Crisis at SVB is bad news for others facing AOCI losses

The announcement by Silicon Valley Bank that it had taken a $1.8 billion loss on the sale of a $21 billion portfolio of securities triggered sharp volatility in bank stocks at the end of this week, with more than $50 billion being wiped off the share price of the four biggest US banks by assets: Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

Shares of SVB were halted early on Friday after falling 68% in pre-market trading. Having failed to raise a further $2.25 billion of capital, the bank is now understood to be looking for a buyer.

Contagion is spreading to banks throughout North America and even into Europe and Asia as investors finally acknowledge the negative impact for banks of rising interest rates: deposit flight and large losses accruing in their accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) portfolios.

As I wrote for Euromoney in January this year, during the zero-interest rate policy (Zirp) period, some banks managed surging levels of liquidity and anaemic loan demand by building up big portfolios of AOCI investments, typically long-dated securities such as Treasuries.

Once the US Federal Reserve started hiking rates, however, the value of these portfolios sunk rapidly under water as they now carry below-market rates.

Unrealised