SVB: The regulatory response won’t just impact regional banks

As the US banking sector licks its wounds after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, regulatory and legislative responses seem inevitable – with implications that extend beyond the regional banks.

After the deregulation of financial services in 2018 by the administration of president Donald Trump, which raised the threshold for more stringent regulation from $50 billion to $250 billion, it is very likely that higher capital requirements will be coming for regional banks, as well as the application of many other regulatory measures that are currently limited to those banks deemed most systemically important – the global systemically important banks (G-Sibs).

Despite the previous deregulation, the US Federal Reserve still had a lot of leeway on how to apply rules to banks, but opted for a lighter touch with SVB.

On the regulatory side, lawyers expect to see a reactive look at how to handle banks with similar business models and at other regional banks such as PacWest, Western Alliance, Bridge Bank and First Republic Bank, which have faced stock market nervousness or rating outlook changes since SVB’s collapse.

