UBS bets on Ermotti to pull off the deal of the decade

Sunday night, sign the banking deal of the decade; Monday morning, hire a big-name chief executive to run it.

Colm Kelleher does not waste time.

On the evening of Sunday March 19, after five days and nights of intense negotiations with the Swiss government, central bank and financial regulator over terms, the chairman of UBS presented the rescue takeover of Credit Suisse as a “historic day for Switzerland”.

Kelleher struggled to find the right tone between overstatement and understatement, saying: “While we did not initiate discussions, we believe this transaction is attractive for UBS shareholders.”

UBS