BANKING

UBS bets on Ermotti to pull off the deal of the decade

Ralph Hamers, Sergio Ermotti and Colm Kelleher attend a UBS news conference in Zurich on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

As soon as the ink was dry on the agreement to take over Credit Suisse, UBS chairman Colm Kelleher rushed to bring ex-CEO Sergio Ermotti back to run the bank and the deal. Execution risk is off the charts, and the nerves of shareholders, employees and taxpayers are jangling.

Peter Lee
March 30, 2023
March/April 2023
special coverage

CREDIT SUISSE
1: UBS bets on Ermotti
2: Credit Suisse and UBS: The new risks
3: Crisis at Credit Suisse: How we got here
4: Rescue reinforces national champion trend
5: It's time to bail out Michael Klein

US BANKS
1: The banking crisis and its consequences
2: Time to review liquidity coverage ratio
3: Regulators won't just target regionals
4: Bad news for others facing AOCI losses
5: HSBC's SVB deal is nimble and contrarian
6: Is hedging only good for Wall Street?
7: We saved the banks - was it worth it?














Sunday night, sign the banking deal of the decade; Monday morning, hire a big-name chief executive to run it.

Colm Kelleher does not waste time.

On the evening of Sunday March 19, after five days and nights of intense negotiations with the Swiss government, central bank and financial regulator over terms, the chairman of UBS presented the rescue takeover of Credit Suisse as a “historic day for Switzerland”.

Kelleher struggled to find the right tone between overstatement and understatement, saying: “While we did not initiate discussions, we believe this transaction is attractive for UBS shareholders.”

UBS

Western Europe Switzerland UBS Credit Suisse Banking
Peter Lee
Editorial director
Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.