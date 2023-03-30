Africa’s best private bank 2023: Standard Bank Wealth and Investment

Size, scale, depth of client penetration – together with offering the full range of wealth management advice, products and services across multiple core markets – are key elements in recognising the leading private bank in any region.

But these are foundational. Private banks need to demonstrate above and beyond these attributes how they differentiate themselves from their peers in providing their clients at all levels of wealth with value and distinctive service across multiple areas of their proposition.

This year, amid strong competition, the judges agree that Standard Bank Wealth and Investment is the institution that has best demonstrated its distinction and regional leadership in Africa, making it Euromoney’s best private bank in Africa in our 2023 awards. The business is led by Sanah Gumede, head of Wealth and Investment SA at Standard Bank Group.

Sanah Gumede

Several important factors stand out for the judges; in particular, they highlight the bank’s commitment to innovation and technology, and its high standards of client service, supported by what one judge describes as “world-class solutions” that are tailored to suit the individual needs of clients.

