Latin America’s best private bank for investment research 2023: Credicorp

Credicorp’s senior management has introduced a range of initiatives to improve the sophistication of its private-bank offering, but none has been more important than its focus on the underlying research department.

Several members of the judging panel note the client-centric approach that Credicorp has applied to growing its research capabilities and in particular its strategy to deliver research across a range of products, including notes, reports, podcasts and webinars.

The bank has turned its relative geographical isolation – its footprint is regional but its core domestic coverage centres on the Andes, particularly Peru and Chile – to a strategic advantage.

Its impressively strong research team, one of the clear market leaders in Andean financial intelligence, has become a vital foundational differentiator of Credicorp’s proposition not only to domestic private-banking clients but also to those seeking portfolio exposure in a more internationally skewed approach.

The bank’s macroeconomic coverage is essential reading for those throughout Latin America

The bank now has research professionals covering the US, Europe, China, Japan, Mexico and Brazil, providing insight about the potential opportunities in those markets as well as embedding the impacts from these international markets on Credicorp’s own domestic jurisdictions – including the likely knock-on effect on investment performance from these secondary jurisdictions.

The