Latin America's best private bank for discretionary portfolio management 2023: Credicorp

Credicorp has been investing across its private-banking business in recent years – expanding its capabilities across its growing regional footprint. The judges recognise the outcome of this effort.

Discretionary portfolio management is Credicorp’s leading private-banking strategy, and the level of investment that the bank has put in to producing a quality product that not only spans the region but also beyond through hubs in Panama and Miami is recognised in this award.

Each client portfolio is individually constructed by tailoring the client’s wealth management objectives to the portfolio investment team, which now comprises more than 50 professionals based throughout the Americas.

Credicorp offers local custody in each country – its active management of fixed income products across multiple Andean and core Latin American local capital markets is a key differentiator. Clients can also locate portfolios outside the region, booked through the bank’s regulated financial hubs, which have increased their investment breadth in terms of international structured products, equities and alternative assets.

Credicorp [is] part of the top tier of private-banking platforms in Latin America when it comes to discretionary mandates

The judges also recognise that the reporting of portfolio performance has been improved at Credicorp, not only in terms of transparency and granularity of the technological interface, but also between the clients’ investment and relationship managers.

The