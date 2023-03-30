Europe’s best private bank for ultra-high-net-worth individuals 2023: LGT Private Banking

LGT Private Banking’s strong financial performance and distinctive offering creates a compelling case to make the bank the region’s best for ultra-high net-worth individuals and two others: family office services and environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing.

Given the demands of super-wealthy clientele, banks need to reciprocate by providing an exceptionally high level of service together with first-class products and solutions, all tailored, where possible, to the varied needs of individuals and families.

This is never easy to achieve, but LGT Private Banking demonstrates that it succeeds here, supporting the characterization that it is a “sophisticated service provider for UHNWs,” according to the judges.

In turn, this pedigree has helped boost the bank’s financial performance; group profits grew 20% in the first half of 2022 on the same period the year before, with strong net new asset inflows of SFr6.2 billion ($6.6 billion).

The LGT Group comprises LGT Private Banking, LGT Capital Partners, an institutional asset manager, and Lightrock, an impact investor. UHNW clients benefit from being able to partner with each of these entities, helping them access expert insight, advice and opportunities across important investment themes and needs, including wealth transfer, philanthropy and ESG.