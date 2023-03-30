Europe’s best private bank for ESG investing 2023: LGT Private Banking

Completing its trio of European awards, LGT Private Banking is the judge’s Best private bank in Europe for environmental, social and governance investing.

Of the many factors supporting the decision, the bank’s demonstrable long-term commitment to sustainability and sustainable investment is seen as a key differentiator, grounding the advice and products it provides clients on deeper experience and expertise than many of its peers.

Importantly, such historic strength in this area has been enhanced by the bank in recent years, and especially last year when it introduced a series of new products, services and innovations, further benefiting clients and differentiating its sustainable investment offering.

In particular, these developments included: launching a climate impact fund in collaboration with its private equity platform, Lightrock; repositioning almost all its standard investment mandates to have a better overall sustainability profile, including across key areas of carbon, water, energy and waste; and launching its sustainable offering in its client advisory business, providing clients with an expanded range of customized sustainability investment solutions.