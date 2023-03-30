Europe’s best private bank for family offices services 2023: LGT Private Banking

It takes a family office to know what a family office needs.

LGT Private Banking, which is backed by and serves the family office of Liechtenstein’s Princely family, has grown and developed into one of Europe’s leading family office service providers, supported by its own deep understanding of the advice, services and solutions families need to manage their wealth over generations.

Central to this is the holistic view the bank takes on the needs of family offices, which is informed by a consolidated investment report (LGT Wealth Portrait), strategic asset allocation analysis, and supported by family governance and philanthropy advisory.

The LGT Wealth Portrait is a powerful digital tool for family officers, enabling them to automate the consolidation process across all bankable and non-bankable assets of a family from multiple custodians. Importantly, the report provides the depth of transparency and context needed to help the bank’s family clients to make more informed investment and financing decisions.

The judges are impressed with the strength, breadth and quality of LGT Private Banking’s family office offering

These include decisions on asset allocation, which for families increasingly involves raising their exposure to more illiquid asset classes, as well as integrating sustainability across the entire investment process.

LGT Private Banking has moved quickly to support that need, launching multiple investment solutions, from private equity investment programmes to co-investment opportunities, as well as introducing cutting-edge technology to help family-office clients achieve their sustainable investment objectives.

