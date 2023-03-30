Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDS

Asia’s best pure play private bank 2023: Union Bancaire Privée

March 30, 2023
Share
Euromoney Private Banking Awards

Full Results

pb global tc-960.jpg
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
March 31, 2023

One of Switzerland’s best-capitalized institutions, Union Bancaire Privée, has slowly but surely showcased that leadership in Asia since its regional business was set up in the early 1990s.

The private bank, under the leadership of Asia CEO Mike Blake, runs busy offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, Taipei, Shanghai and, most recently, Hainan. Its European pedigree and regional experience leave it well placed to serve the full range of Greater China markets, southeast Asia and non-resident Indians.

The numbers are impressive. UBP’s wealth and asset management businesses oversee some $27 billion of client wealth. By UBP’s three key metrics, the Asia team is on a roll, with a five-fold rise in operating profits since 2017, an average 12% growth per annum in assets under management since 2016, and an enviable 70% of assets coming from clients who hold more than $10 million with UBP.

Last year was tough. Traditional investment products were hit by interest rate volatility around the globe.

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS PB awardsPB regional awardAsia PacificUnion Bancaire Privee