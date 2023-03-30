Asia’s best for discretionary portfolio management 2023: Union Bancaire Privée

Client goals and aspirations have always been unique. So is Union Bancaire Privée’s discretionary portfolio management (DPM) service. But the team did have to contend with big shifts in clients’ risk profiles in the past year, and their eagerness to be involved in all strategic investment decisions at a time of global volatility.

As a result, UBP was a partner to clients looking to grow their assets over time, but in their own idiosyncratic ways.

UBP’s core values of conviction, agility and flexibility helped. With equity allocations, for example, flexibility in 2022 involved quick shifts from being growth-focused to having a more diversified level of exposure. Within UBP’s fixed income allocations, that meant turning defensive, shortening duration and switching to a range of alternative strategies. That’s how the bank managed to steer clear of credit events in Asia and beyond.

In 2022, returns on different asset classes ranged from 8% to 15%.