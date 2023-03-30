Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDS

North America’s best private bank for ultra-high-net-worth individuals 2023: JPMorgan

March 30, 2023
Share

Full Results

USE PB_2023_Black_Horizontal.png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney

Supporting its awards for the world’s best private bank and best for ultra-high net-worth individuals, JPMorgan’s power and penetration in serving North America’s UHNW segment – the largest globally by number of individuals and total value of wealth – makes it the clear winner in this category for the judges.

Of the many strengths the judging panel feel demonstrate JPMorgan’s leadership among North America’s super wealthy, the power and quality of the investment banking service it offers its UHNW clients is particularly distinctive.

These clients especially, given the extent of their wealth, investments, sophistication and ambition, demand a level of service and advice across capital markets and M&A that can only be met by having a dedicated, specialist global team serving them.

In ‘23 Wall’ – a partnership between the investment bank and private bank – JPMorgan has created that team, providing select families with direct access to the firm's intellectual capital, balance sheet and deal flow within its corporate and investment bank.

This is one of the compelling reasons why JPMorgan is the go-to private bank in North America, and globally, for UHNWs.

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS PB awardsPB regional awardNorth AmericaJPMorgan