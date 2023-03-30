North America’s best private bank for ultra-high-net-worth individuals 2023: JPMorgan

Supporting its awards for the world’s best private bank and best for ultra-high net-worth individuals, JPMorgan’s power and penetration in serving North America’s UHNW segment – the largest globally by number of individuals and total value of wealth – makes it the clear winner in this category for the judges.

Of the many strengths the judging panel feel demonstrate JPMorgan’s leadership among North America’s super wealthy, the power and quality of the investment banking service it offers its UHNW clients is particularly distinctive.

These clients especially, given the extent of their wealth, investments, sophistication and ambition, demand a level of service and advice across capital markets and M&A that can only be met by having a dedicated, specialist global team serving them.

In ‘23 Wall’ – a partnership between the investment bank and private bank – JPMorgan has created that team, providing select families with direct access to the firm's intellectual capital, balance sheet and deal flow within its corporate and investment bank.

This is one of the compelling reasons why JPMorgan is the go-to private bank in North America, and globally, for UHNWs.