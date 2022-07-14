North America’s best bank for wealth management 2022: JPMorgan

Earlier this year, JPMorgan was named the best wealth manager in the US in Euromoney’s private banking and wealth management survey for 2022. It was also named as best for the ultra-high net-worth segment – classified as individuals or families with $30 million to $250 million in assets.

The US firm also bagged a host of regional awards in the survey. It was named best for investment management, environmental, social and governance (ESG)/sustainable investing and serving business owners in North America. It is also preeminent in philanthropic and next-generation advisory in the US – factors that dovetail nicely, as millennials and Generation Z are more likely to donate to charity than any previous generation.

JPMorgan adapted well to the challenges presented by Covid and now boasts 56 pure-play private banking offices in the US, having opened 12 new offices in recent years, including San Diego, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.

David Frame David Frame

Its asset and wealth management division posted a 58.32%