The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

North America’s best bank for wealth management 2022: JPMorgan

July 14, 2022
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AFE_AwardsLogo_22 250px high.png
Logo © 2022 Euromoney
June 06, 2022

Earlier this year, JPMorgan was named the best wealth manager in the US in Euromoney’s private banking and wealth management survey for 2022. It was also named as best for the ultra-high net-worth segment – classified as individuals or families with $30 million to $250 million in assets.

The US firm also bagged a host of regional awards in the survey. It was named best for investment management, environmental, social and governance (ESG)/sustainable investing and serving business owners in North America. It is also preeminent in philanthropic and next-generation advisory in the US – factors that dovetail nicely, as millennials and Generation Z are more likely to donate to charity than any previous generation.

JPMorgan adapted well to the challenges presented by Covid and now boasts 56 pure-play private banking offices in the US, having opened 12 new offices in recent years, including San Diego, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.

frame-dave-high-res
David Frame

Its asset and wealth management division posted a 58.32%

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardNorth AmericaJPMorgan
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree