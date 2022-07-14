The world’s best bank for wealth management 2022: JPMorgan

JPMorgan knows who its customers are – the high net-worth and up – and it tailors its services to meet their increasingly exacting needs.

It wins the award for the best bank for wealth management 2022 for several reasons.

First, you listen to the views of those who know the industry best. Earlier this year, the US bank was named the world’s best wealth manager in Euromoney’s 2022 private banking and wealth management survey. It bagged the prize of best provider of wealth management services to the ultra-high net-worth, classified as individuals with between $30 million and $250 million in assets, and to the mega-high net-worth who are a rung further up the ladder.

Its success in the survey was impressively geographic.