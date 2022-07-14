The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


The world’s best bank for wealth management 2022: JPMorgan

July 14, 2022
The global wealth expert has expanded its vision, horizon and profits this year

JPMorgan knows who its customers are – the high net-worth and up – and it tailors its services to meet their increasingly exacting needs.

It wins the award for the best bank for wealth management 2022 for several reasons.

First, you listen to the views of those who know the industry best. Earlier this year, the US bank was named the world’s best wealth manager in Euromoney’s 2022 private banking and wealth management survey. It bagged the prize of best provider of wealth management services to the ultra-high net-worth, classified as individuals with between $30 million and $250 million in assets, and to the mega-high net-worth who are a rung further up the ladder.

Shortlisted

  • Morgan Stanley
  • UBS

    • Its success in the survey was impressively geographic.

