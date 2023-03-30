Asia’s best private bank for digital 2023: HSBC

HSBC is named best digital private bank this year, in part thanks to the sheer scale of its user base and the ubiquity of its app, but also because of the firm’s constant reinvention.

Putting the full power of the bank's capabilities in every customer’s pocket is proving lucrative. Demand for HSBC’s private banking app is strong, while broadly, the bank gets well over 1 billion logins per year from personal clients alone.

At the private banking division, HSBC was a pioneer in allowing clients to access portfolios anytime, anywhere. It offers real-time access to trading, investment, research and out-of-box themes from a wide variety of trusted thought leaders – all provided in a secure way using facial recognition and fingerprint technology.

HSBC’s insights and research products are proving popular and a key differentiator in the market

Users can get as much detail as they want on portfolio valuations, and on promising investment themes and asset allocation strategies using dynamic visualization charts and graphics.

