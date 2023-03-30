Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDS

Asia’s best private bank for digital 2023: HSBC

March 30, 2023
Share
Euromoney Private Banking Awards

Full Results

pb global tc-960.jpg
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
March 31, 2023

HSBC is named best digital private bank this year, in part thanks to the sheer scale of its user base and the ubiquity of its app, but also because of the firm’s constant reinvention.

Putting the full power of the bank's capabilities in every customer’s pocket is proving lucrative. Demand for HSBC’s private banking app is strong, while broadly, the bank gets well over 1 billion logins per year from personal clients alone.

At the private banking division, HSBC was a pioneer in allowing clients to access portfolios anytime, anywhere. It offers real-time access to trading, investment, research and out-of-box themes from a wide variety of trusted thought leaders – all provided in a secure way using facial recognition and fingerprint technology.

HSBC’s insights and research products are proving popular and a key differentiator in the market

Users can get as much detail as they want on portfolio valuations, and on promising investment themes and asset allocation strategies using dynamic visualization charts and graphics.

HSBC’s

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS PB awardsPB regional awardAsia PacificHSBC