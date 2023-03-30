Asia’s best private bank for high-net-worth individuals 2023: HSBC

No matter what competitors do, contending with a 158-year-old banking major with a presence in 64 economies and a wealth balance the size of Australia’s gross domestic product is going to be hard. Especially if it has a knack for reinvention.

HSBC Global Private Banking is all that and more. Hong Kong is the private bank’s biggest and most profitable booking centre, but HSBC also remains Asia’s clear market leader in the high net-worth category, winning this year’s award.

HSBC’s business is solid across both the HNW and the UHNW segments. Its dedicated investment counsellors, relationship managers, credit advisers, product specialists and wealth planners keep rivals on their toes.

It helps that HSBC has a sprawling global network and strengths as a universal bank. It means it provides the full range of wealth management functions with great expertise, as well as sharp investment advisory and innovative product offerings in banking, capital markets, lending and corporate financing.

