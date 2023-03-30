Asia’s best private bank for philanthropic services 2023: Julius Baer

Julius Baer wins the category best for philanthropic services in Asia this year. For starters, the firm doubled the number of philanthropy advisory mandates in 2022.

Launched in 1965, the Julius Baer Foundation is one of the oldest such entities in corporate Switzerland. Since then, it has sharpened its strategy to focus on reducing inequalities in wealth and education. Yet like many private banks in Asia, the team realizes that having world-class philanthropic investing expertise can be a powerful sweetener for wealthy families who want advice.

Julius Baer understands the value of long-term relationships, the challenges and opportunities of growing wealth and protecting it and the process of passing it on. It's here that the bank’s mantra about creating value beyond wealth is becoming a key differentiator.

As the number of philanthropy advisory mandates grows, Julius Baer’s sustainability mantra ‘do good, don’t just feel good’ is becoming reality

Although Julius Baer’s two-pillar sustainability strategy is hardly new, its importance in helping achieve the broader corporate mission is growing.