The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Wealth

Julius Baer kickstarts wave of wealth management M&A in 2022

By Elliot Wilson
January 04, 2022
Share

The Swiss firm’s decision to sell specialist Zurich-based wealth manager Wergen & Partner is the latest in a series of M&A deals. Expect more activity as private banks expand into new markets, or exit non-core markets to focus resources and invest in technology.

The announcement by Julius Baer on Monday, January 3, that it will sell Wergen & Partner Wealth Management for an undisclosed sum to its management, will have made M&A bankers in Europe and beyond prick up their ears.

Wergen was only bought in February 2017 by the Swiss private banking firm, which said it decided that after carrying out a strategic review, Wergen would “develop best under its existing and future management” team led by founder and chief executive Manfred Wergen.

manfred wergen.jpg
Manfred Wergen, Wergen & Partner Wealth Management

The two are vastly different animals. Both are headquartered in Zurich, but Julius Baer is a global outfit with SFr484 billion ($527 billion) in assets under management at the end of October 2021, while Wergen & Partner has just six employees, and oversees SFr1.2 billion in AuM. Julius Baer says the transaction is due to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Wergen is a minnow by industry standards, but it’s an attractive asset, and the surprise is that it wasn’t targeted by larger boutique private banks. It delivers asset management, wealth management and investment consultancy services to ultra-high net-worth private clients and family office, from its offices on the city’s Bahnhofstrasse.

The

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Wealth WealthSwitzerland
Share
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree