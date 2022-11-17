The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


CAPITAL MARKETS

Temasek bares its soul on FTX failure

Chris Wright
November 17, 2022
In a highly unusual step, Singapore’s sovereign wealth vehicle has spelled out how and why it bought into the FTX story.

On Thursday, Singapore’s Temasek published a precise account of its investment in failed crypto platform FTX. It is rare indeed to see a sovereign wealth vehicle bare its soul in such detail about an investment.

Temasek is one of several big names to have been caught up in the FTX collapse, among them Sequoia Capital, SoftBank’s Vision Fund and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. Temasek today announced it would write down the entirety of its $275 million investment in FTX.

In doing so, Temasek provided an explanation of its approach to blockchain technologies, its due diligence and rationale in making the investment, and its overall risk-return framework.

It also sounded an unusually emotional note: “It is apparent from this investment that perhaps our belief in the actions, judgment and leadership of Sam Bankman-Fried, formed from our interactions with him and views expressed in our discussions with others, would appear to have been misplaced.”

Strategy

The statement starts with Temasek’s blockchain strategy. Temasek believes that innovative technologies such as blockchain “are enablers with the potential to transform sectors and create a more connected world,” it says.

Tags

CAPITAL MARKETS Asia PacificSingaporeCapital MarketsFintechCryptocurrenciesBlockchainsovereign wealth
Chris Wright
Asia editor Euromoney
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.