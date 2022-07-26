How Canada’s funds went from local pioneers to global leaders

Euromoney is driving around Toronto on a highway so revered by infrastructure investment specialists one would think it were the Road to Damascus rather than the Road to Clarington, Ontario.

This is the 407, and it’s a fairly dull drive, if truth be told. But in the late 1990s it represented the birth of an asset class, helping to catalyze a sense that had been mounting for some time that Canada’s pension and sovereign wealth funds were among the most innovative in the world. A quarter of a century on, they still are, not only investing in new fields but helping to invent them in the first place.

There is a clear line from the Province of Ontario’s sale of the 407 to a private sector consortium in 1999, to a level of sophistication and heft that we see time and again today. It’s visible in CDPQ investing $5 billion in DP World’s Dubai assets, for example, not through some third-party fund or a consortium but in its own name.

Or