LATEST ARTICLES
Temasek, as an equity-only sovereign wealth vehicle, had a bad year. A close look at its portfolio positioning helps us understand what it is doing about it.
A curious disruptive technology group proudly announced an investment by Temasek. The problem: it wasn’t true.
First Abu Dhabi Bank looked long and hard at Standard Chartered, and others will do the same so long as it’s cheap. But any suitor must win the approval of Temasek.
In a highly unusual step, Singapore’s sovereign wealth vehicle has spelled out how and why it bought into the FTX story.
A new platform aims to help get troublesome sustainable infrastructure projects financed. Its chief executive explains to Euromoney the ambitions and challenges ahead.
At first glance, Temasek’s long-standing ardour for China seems to be fading. Its mainland holdings have had a shocker of a year, but the Singapore fund is buying.
Temasek’s unusual positioning among sovereign wealth vehicles allowed it to get full exposure to the equity upswing. The results also tell us interesting things about developed versus emerging markets, deal making in a travel-free pandemic and making the best of a crisis.
A fintech built by a team of former Deutsche bankers in Singapore has became the first recipient of investment and partnership from Marketnode, a new venture between Singapore Exchange and Temasek.
Singapore’s state-owned investment company entered the pandemic in good shape. Covid-19 brought new challenges in which it has emerged as a double-barreled weapon against uncertainty. The fund’s chief investment strategist explains what makes Singapore’s intriguing sovereign wealth vehicle tick.
The Singaporean investment company made a loss – but an impressive one in the circumstances.
Divestments at the Singaporean sovereign wealth vehicle tell a story of a tough investment environment.
In establishing its sovereign wealth fund, Mongolia had a wide range of forebears to learn from. Singapore’s Temasek may not be the best choice.