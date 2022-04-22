Lecomte on sailing, sustainability and digital disruption
BNP Paribas’s top private banker talks to Euromoney about his love of Brittany’s rough seas, the power of ESG, and digital’s ability to transform and improve every step of the client journey.
Private bankers are a breed apart. A conversation with an investment banker tends to be transaction based. They want to know what you know about a deal and in turn tell you what great IPO or merger they’re sweating over. With senior wealth managers the reverse is often true.
Interviews in this instance sprawl – but happily so. You get to inspect the grass verges rather than the road ahead; to take time to smell the roses.
So it was when Euromoney sat down to talk to Vincent Lecomte, a 30-year veteran of France’s global lender, who has been chief executive of BNP Paribas Wealth Management for over a decade. Over the course of two Zoom calls, we covered sustainability, sailing, his love of everything digital and plenty more.
But we started on a more prosaic note. The wealth and asset management arm of the French banking firm posted a 14.7% year-on-year rise in revenues in the full year 2021, to €3.42 billion, with pre-tax income up 63.1% on an annualized basis to €951 million. The sector generated global net asset inflows of €7.7 billion last year.
Much of the growth was due to a sharp rise in fee income and increased loan activity, plus strong net asset inflows across asset management and real-estate services, particularly in the US, France and Germany.
“Last