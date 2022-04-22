The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
WEALTH

Lecomte on sailing, sustainability and digital disruption

Elliot Wilson
April 22, 2022
Share

BNP Paribas’s top private banker talks to Euromoney about his love of Brittany’s rough seas, the power of ESG, and digital’s ability to transform and improve every step of the client journey.

Vincent-Lecomte-BNP-Paribas-960.jpg

Private bankers are a breed apart. A conversation with an investment banker tends to be transaction based. They want to know what you know about a deal and in turn tell you what great IPO or merger they’re sweating over. With senior wealth managers the reverse is often true.

Interviews in this instance sprawl – but happily so. You get to inspect the grass verges rather than the road ahead; to take time to smell the roses.

So it was when Euromoney sat down to talk to Vincent Lecomte, a 30-year veteran of France’s global lender, who has been chief executive of BNP Paribas Wealth Management for over a decade. Over the course of two Zoom calls, we covered sustainability, sailing, his love of everything digital and plenty more.

But we started on a more prosaic note. The wealth and asset management arm of the French banking firm posted a 14.7% year-on-year rise in revenues in the full year 2021, to €3.42 billion, with pre-tax income up 63.1% on an annualized basis to €951 million. The sector generated global net asset inflows of €7.7 billion last year.

Much of the growth was due to a sharp rise in fee income and increased loan activity, plus strong net asset inflows across asset management and real-estate services, particularly in the US, France and Germany.

“Last


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

WEALTH FranceWealthBNP ParibasESGFintechCoronavirus
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree