The Euromoney 25

Wells Fargo: Not out of the woods yet

By Dominic O’Neill
December 10, 2021
More than five years after succumbing to one of the biggest consumer abuse scandals in history, Wells Fargo still faces significant regulatory challenges.


em25 1920x1070 v2.png
December 10, 2021

In September, Wells Fargo confirmed the expiry of a 2016 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau consent order over its fake-account sales practices. That followed the termination in January of a consent order from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in January 2021, concerning its anti-money laundering compliance programme.

The good news was short lived, however. The lifting of the CFPB order merely served to mitigate a separate $250 million OCC fine, announced the very next day. In this latest penalty, the OCC pointed to failures in Wells’ home-lending loss-mitigation programme and violations of a separate 2018 OCC consent order on Wells’ compliance risks.

Meanwhile, later in September, the bank agreed to pay $72.6 million to settle a New York fraud suit brought by the federal government. As part of that settlement, Wells admitted to overcharging hundreds of commercial customers for foreign exchange between 2010 and 2017.

charles-scharf-wells-fargo-648.jpg
Charles Scharf

All this has weighed somewhat on hopes for an imminent lifting of the most important consent order, from the Federal Reserve.


The Euromoney 25 BankingWells FargoUnited States
Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
