The Euromoney 25

Wells Fargo: Covid delays hopes for a turnaround

By Dominic O’Neill
December 10, 2020
A drastic management overhaul will please some, but chief executive Charles Scharf still has much to do – especially after Covid-19.

Charles Scharf
Charles Scharf, CEO and president of Wells Fargo
The Euromoney 25
Full Index
December 10, 2020

Receiving a $3 billion penalty for one of the biggest mis-selling scandals in history could hardly be described as a good start to the year for any bank – or a good beginning for a new chief executive. But Wells Fargo’s settlement with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) in early 2020 will hopefully be the peak of the litigation and customer remediation costs it has suffered for setting up millions of fake accounts (among other consumer abuses) in the first decade and a half of the 21st century.

Under Charles Scharf, who joined as chief executive in October 2019, the resolution of these matters at the DoJ could be a chance to move on and rebuild the firm’s reputation.

Formerly chief executive of Bank of New York Mellon, Scharf has set about overhauling the bank’s senior management. He began in late 2019 with the appointment of chief operating officer, Scott Powell – someone with ample experience of managing regulatory obstacles as ex-chief executive of Santander Holdings USA.

Scharf

Tags

The Euromoney 25 BankingWells FargoCoronavirusUnited States
Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is Europe Editor. He has written about banking and finance for Euromoney since 2007 and has covered both emerging and developed markets.
