Wealth

Citi Global Wealth hires are proof of European private bank ambitions

By Elliot Wilson
November 12, 2021
Citi has announced a raft of EMEA region hires across Citi Global Wealth, launched in January. It’s a sign the new division is coming together.

Citi-HQ-London-logo-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

Citi’s new global wealth management strategy is starting to take shape, with the creation of new roles within its private banking cluster, for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Jeremy-Knowland, Citi_960x535.jpg
Jeremy-Knowland, Citi

Selim Elgen will be the new head of emerging markets, with Jeremy Knowland named the head of UK and Jersey, and James Holder to head the Europe region. On November 5, the US bank also announced that Mark Mills will be the new EMEA regional head for Citi Global Wealth Investments (CGWI), based in London.

This is the next step in the realization of a single, truly global wealth platform, itself a recognition by the US bank that private banking, once an adjunct of financial services, is now the key driver of growth and earnings.

In January, the bank created a new unit called Citi Global Wealth (CGW). It aligned the global consumer banking and institutional clients teams to serve clients across the wealth spectrum, from mass-affluents to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW).

That division, headed by Jim O’Donnell, has since made several strategic hires, most of them internal and involving seasoned Citi executives.


Tags

Wealth CitiWestern EuropeUnited KingdomWealth
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
