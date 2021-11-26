The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


December 2021/January 2022

All Back Issues
Top Stories
  • INflationBlobFinal2-960.jpg
    Capital Markets
    Inflation threatens to savage financial markets
    Peter Lee, November 26, 2021
    Central banks have dominated financial markets through years of interest-rate repression that inflated bond and equity valuations. Suddenly inflation, running at highs not seen for decades, threatens all this. Do central banks have the credibility and capacity to cope with the monster from the 1970s that has returned with a vengeance?
  • Shipping containers are unloaded from ships at a container terminal at the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Los Angeles
    Treasury
    How the supply-chain crisis is changing banking
    Dominic O’Neill, December 08, 2021
    Global supply-chain bottlenecks have profound implications for how and where companies will fund their operations in the future. As the lines of ships lengthen outside ports, there’s a macroeconomic cost for banks weighing on loan demand and perhaps asset quality. However, some trade and logistics financing businesses that were previously on the margins of banking are now seizing their moment.
  • Dad-son-suits-mirror-iStock-960x535.jpg
    Capital Markets
    Life after Libor: Who’s ready and who’s not?
    Mark Baker, December 03, 2021
    The transition of most of the global financial markets away from Libor and the adoption of risk-free rates is finally upon us. As the clock counts down to the demise of Libor for all new contracts, the focus is firmly on where the sticking points remain: the ‘tough legacy contracts’ and the US dollar loan market.
  • Noel_Quinn_desk_960.jpg
    Banking
    Noel Quinn: Why Asia will mean more than Greater China for HSBC
    Chris Wright, November 18, 2021
    Earlier this year HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn pledged $6 billion of investment in Asia – half of it outside Greater China. Having recognized he can do so much more in southeast Asia and India, how will he achieve this?
The Euromoney 25: Class of 2021
The Euromoney 25
em25-v2-USE-960x535.jpg

At the end of each year, Euromoney takes a close look at the performance of 25 key institutions that we cover. Speaking to senior executives at these firms, we assess what went right and what didn’t, together with what might lie ahead.

This year, we have also examined the views of those at the top on two important factors for 2022: their own and others’ asset quality, and the disruptive threat of China. Their observations are discussed in the two features below, followed by our reports for 2021 on the Euromoney 25.

  • open-sign-business-Getty-960.jpg
    The Euromoney 25
    The Euromoney 25 emerge from Covid with credit intact but worries ahead
    December 10, 2021
    Covid barely dented the strength of the banking system and most banks have been steadily releasing the provisions they took. Euromoney talks to the leaders of our 25 reviewed banks and others about the challenges they face as the world normalizes.
  • CHINA-ECONOMY
    The Euromoney 25
    The China challenge
    December 10, 2021
    It is more important than ever that banks get China right. Senior executives from the Euromoney 25 discuss what to expect in 2022 as the world’s second-largest economy enters a period of more stable growth.
Features
Also In This Issue
