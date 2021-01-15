The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Wealth

Why Citi’s global wealth merger makes sense

By Elliot Wilson
January 15, 2021
In creating a single wealth management platform, called Citi Global Wealth, the US bank is recognizing its shortcomings and planning for the future.

Dollar_puzzle_960.jpg

Citi’s decision to create a single wealth management unit called Citi Global Wealth makes sense on many levels.

The new division, announced on January 13, builds on the success of a scheme first unveiled in August 2020, when the US bank set out to extend its Citigold Private Client services to more Asian families – many of which were previously underserved or overlooked – with $1 million-$10 million in investable assets.

It was described at the time by Citi’s Asia CEO Peter Babej as a “phenomenal opportunity” to capture entrepreneurs when they were already a few rungs up the wealth ladder, but before they got rich.

Citi is now rolling out the scheme worldwide and its timing could not be better.

In a press release, it said Citi Global Wealth will create a single wealth management platform that pools together its global consumer banking and institutional clients group teams. The aim, it said, is to serve clients “across the wealth continuum, from the affluent segment to ultra-high net-worth clients [UHNWs]”.

Jim O'Donnell Citi_400x225.jpg
Jim O'Donnell, Citi

The new division will be led by Jim O’Donnell, previously global head of investor sales and relationship management, and will incorporate Citi Private Banking and Citi Personal Wealth Management.

O’Donnell


Tags

Wealth BankingWealthCitigroupUnited StatesNorth America
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
