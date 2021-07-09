The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Wealth

BNP Paribas’s wealth university shines online in Covid crisis

By Elliot Wilson
July 09, 2021
The French lender’s wealth management university, introduced in 2017, is central to its ability to train private bankers to reach out and serve the high-net-worth clients the bank cannot afford to lose.

BNP-Paribas-logo-shine-night-Reuters-960x535.jpg
Photo: Reuters

It is worth stopping occasionally to reflect on how much and how fast life in certain professions has changed.

Consider the athletes representing their nations at this year’s European football championship. As the delayed contest draws to a close in London, study their physiques and lifestyles. They run like racehorses, rarely drink and would run rings around their contemporaries from 20 years ago.

Banking is a different place, too. Retail banking, transformed by financial technology, is unrecognisable from a decade ago. The Covid era has redrawn investment banking. No investor roadshows for issuers and investment bankers helps in part to explain the rapid rise of special-purpose acquisition companies (Spacs).

In private banking, the pace of change has been slower, but real, nonetheless. The wealth-tech revolution is coming.

Take BNP Paribas’s Wealth Management University (WMU).

In 2014, Vincent Lecomte, CEO of BNP Paribas Wealth Management, launched a private banking certification programme.

The process at first was simple enough. Wherever it actively served wealthy clients, the French bank’s relationship managers (RMs) had to be made aware not just of internal rule changes but shifts in national and international regulation.

To


Wealth FranceWealthBNP ParibasCoronavirus
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
