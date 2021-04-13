The Spac party must shift to Europe
As US Spac deals start to slow after an extraordinary first quarter, any new growth must come from outside the US
Credit Suisse is the lead arranger of Spac (special purpose acquisition company) IPOs, a largely US phenomenon. It knows well that if the party is to keep going, it may soon have to move to a new venue.
Nick Koemtzopoulos, head of EMEA equity capital markets at Credit Suisse, tells Euromoney: “2020 was a breakout year with a record $80 billion of Spac IPOs.