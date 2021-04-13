The Spac party must shift to Europe

Source: ViewApart/Getty Images/iStockphoto Source: ViewApart/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Credit Suisse is the lead arranger of Spac (special purpose acquisition company) IPOs, a largely US phenomenon. It knows well that if the party is to keep going, it may soon have to move to a new venue.

Nick Koemtzopoulos, head of EMEA equity capital markets at Credit Suisse, tells Euromoney: “2020 was a breakout year with a record $80 billion of Spac IPOs.