The Euromoney 25

RBC: Resilience when it mattered

By Mark Baker
December 10, 2020
A history of patient investment meant Royal Bank of Canada was well-placed to navigate a turbulent year.

rod-bolger-rbc-960.png
RBC chief financial officer Rod Bolger
25-cover-960.png
The Euromoney 25
Full Index
December 10, 2020

If it is possible to have a good pandemic, Royal Bank of Canada may have achieved it. With group revenues down just 2% in the fiscal year to the end of October, the bank was helped by a 34% rise in its equity and fixed income sales and trading business – a jump of almost C$1.6 billion ($1.25 billion).

It was another reminder of the advantage that RBC enjoys from its diverse mix of businesses and in particular from having by far the biggest investment bank franchise among its Canadian peers. That proved its worth in a year when almost every other one of RBC’s business lines was essentially flat.

Years spent patiently building diversity and resilience have paid off.

Group return on tangible common equity dropped nearly 300 basis points in 2020 but still sits just above 17%. Euromoney named RBC not only Canada’s

Tags

The Euromoney 25 BankingRoyal Bank of CanadaCoronavirusCanada
Mark Baker
Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
