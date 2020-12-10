The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Sberbank: Russia’s big state bank has outsize tech ambitions

By Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
December 10, 2020
Every bank wants to rebrand as a tech player, but few are aiming as high as Sberbank.

Herman Gref
Sberbank CEO Herman Gref
December 10, 2020

On December 1, attendees at Sberbank’s virtual investor day were treated to a short break in the presentation of the Russian market leader’s new three-year strategy.

Live footage of senior management enumerating the digital miracles to be achieved by 2023 gave way for five minutes to a film noir pastiche entitled ‘Black Swan’, in which a trench coat-clad, vodka-swilling super villain attempts to bring down the global financial system by introducing lockdown.

No traditional bank can stand against him – but Sberbank transforms into Sber, where everything can be done online, and the Black Swan is defeated.

In reality, Sberbank’s experience of the pandemic has been a little more nuanced. While the state-controlled lender did indeed see a surge in take-up of digital services, both on the banking side and within its rapidly expanding non-financial ecosystem, it was far from immune to the effects of Covid.

Hefty provisioning in the first quarter, which saw the bank’s coverage ratio jump from 89.3%

The Euromoney 25 BankingSberbankCoronavirusRussia
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker is ESG and Emerging Europe Editor. She started her career in banking before switching to journalism in 2003. She has been a regular contributor to Euromoney and Global Capital since 2010, covering emerging markets, banking and capital markets.
