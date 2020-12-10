The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

The Euromoney 25

Itaú Unibanco: Banking on Maluhy

By Rob Dwyer
December 10, 2020
Itaú Unibanco continues to outperform its peers in Brazilian banking, but its traditional competitors aren’t the real problem.

Milton Maluhy Itau Unibanco-600x400.jpg
Milton Maluhy is set to become chief executive of Itaú Unibanco in February
25-cover-960.png
The Euromoney 25
Full Index
December 10, 2020

The choice of Itaú’s next chief executive, Milton Maluhy, shows that the bank now grasps that its new challenge – and its new challengers – will come from emerging forces in the digital banking and investment world.

Maluhy has been chosen to replace Candido Bracher, who was appointed in May 2017. Bracher, who replaced Roberto Setubal, was just 58 at the time, limiting his tenure to four years, since the bank’s retirement age for its chief executive is 62.

Maluhy, on the other hand, is just 44. His youth has precedent – Setubal was only 40 in 1994 when he became CEO – but he was, of course, a member of the controlling family.

Bracher’s appointment represented a kind of lifetime achievement award, some insiders argued. He joined the bank in 2002 as employee and shareholder when the then chief executive Setubal bought Bracher’s father’s investment bank to create Itaú

Tags

The Euromoney 25 BankingItau UnibancoCoronavirusBrazil
Rob Dwyer
Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
