State Bank of India: Battening down the hatches

Dinesh Kumar Khara takes the helm as chairman of State Bank of India at a challenging time.

Rajnish Kumar, who stepped down after completing his three-year term in October, had to batten down the hatches as the bank faced up to Covid-19 in one of the world’s worst-affected countries. Now Khara must find a way to pilot the bank out of the pandemic in preparation for a post-virus future.

He has experience on his side. Khara joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1984 and has been a managing director since 2016, covering the global banking and subsidiaries unit. He was instrumental in the multi-sided merger that Arundhati Bhattacharya engineered during her spell as chairman.

Few can claim to know the ins and outs of the bank better than Khara.