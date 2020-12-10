The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

State Bank of India: Battening down the hatches

By Chris Wright
December 10, 2020
Khara takes charge of a bank with unique challenges.

Rajnish-Kumar-Getty-960.png
Rajnish Kumar stepped down as chairman of State Bank of India in October
December 10, 2020

Dinesh Kumar Khara takes the helm as chairman of State Bank of India at a challenging time.

Rajnish Kumar, who stepped down after completing his three-year term in October, had to batten down the hatches as the bank faced up to Covid-19 in one of the world’s worst-affected countries. Now Khara must find a way to pilot the bank out of the pandemic in preparation for a post-virus future.

He has experience on his side. Khara joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1984 and has been a managing director since 2016, covering the global banking and subsidiaries unit. He was instrumental in the multi-sided merger that Arundhati Bhattacharya engineered during her spell as chairman.

Few can claim to know the ins and outs of the bank better than Khara.

The Euromoney 25 BankingState Bank of IndiaIndiaCoronavirus
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
