India’s Edelweiss: Sponsors eye wealth of opportunity
Edelweiss has grown over 25 years into an independent and successful diversified financial services group, but it needs capital. Its decision to sell a controlling stake in its wealth management business spotlights the institution and the potential of the sector.
In late August, Hong Kong-based private-equity firm Pacific Alliance Group (PAG) cemented a Rs22 billion ($300 million) investment to take a majority stake in Edelweiss Wealth Management, one of India’s leading specialist financial services operators.
For