HDFC’s Puri: India’s big picture banker

Aditya Puri allows himself a chuckle. Euromoney has just asked the retiring founder and leader of HDFC Bank, one of India’s great financial success stories, about an odd contradiction: how he has just articulated a nuanced and progressive view of technology, yet is famous for never using a mobile phone.

“I know how to use a phone when I need to,” he says. “I know how to do a Zoom call, like we’re doing now. But I speak to you, you don’t speak to me, so most of the time when we’re talking on the phone it’s on my objective. I don’t appreciate a call when I’ve just had my bath, finished my exercise, put on my music and poured my drink of Scotch.”

He tells the story for humour, but there’s a revealing point here. One of the secrets of Puri’s success has been an eye for the big picture, without any need to be lost in the clutter, the insignificant details.

It