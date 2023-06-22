Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Middle East’s best bank for SMEs 2023: Arab Bank

June 22, 2023
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AfE 2023 logo-gold-black-text (1).png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
June 22, 2023

Arab Bank has long been at the forefront of innovation in lending to small and medium-sized enterprises. Its regional reach gives it the kind of presence few can match. At the time of writing, the Jordanian bank oversees a network of 600-plus branches on five continents and boasts offices in Jordan, Lebanon, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Key to its long-term plans in serving smaller enterprises is a new banking application launched in 2022. Arabi Next, described by Arab Bank as ushering in a new era of SME banking, allows small and mid-sized firms to conduct digital transactions within the lender’s network, as well as with financial institutions around the world, using its CliQ instant payments technology.

Another service, Arabi Connect, delivers a host of tools and services to mid-sized corporates, including account management, trade finance and cash management. The new platform gives business owners full visibility of all events across the corporate network, helping them to manage liquidity and prepare for any unexpected kinks in the system.

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardMiddle EastArab Bank