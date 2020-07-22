Euromoney
Kenya
LATEST ARTICLES
Banking
Equity Bank turns to vertical strategy after collapse of Atlas Mara acquisition
Virginia Furness
,
July 22, 2020
Banking
Citi steps up direct aid to buy ventilators in Kenya
Virginia Furness
,
April 20, 2020
Will Kenya's oil price boost be lost to the coronavirus pandemic?
Kanika Saigal
,
March 19, 2020
Capital Markets
First Kenyan shilling green bond lists on London Stock Exchange
Virginia Furness
,
January 20, 2020
Banking
Kenya lifts rate cap, boosts hope for new IMF agreement
Virginia Furness
,
November 08, 2019
Treasury
Africa: Safaricom’s new overdraft facility ‘will boost revenues’ for M-Pesa
Kanika Saigal
,
March 29, 2019
Banking
Africa: Njoroge stays calm amid Kenya’s political storm
Olivier Holmey
,
November 03, 2017
Banking
African banks grasp the global retreat
Dominic O’Neill
,
October 05, 2017
African private equity managers ride out the storm
October 05, 2017
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2016: Africa
July 06, 2016
