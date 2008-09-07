Euromoney
September 2008
LATEST ARTICLES
Awards
Central Bank Governor of the Year 2008: Guillermo Ortiz, Mexico
September 07, 2008
Awards
Finance Minister of the Year 2008: Xie Xuren, China
September 07, 2008
Latin American market round up: Bradesco teams up with Mitsubishi
Chloe Hayward
,
September 07, 2008
Banking
Global financial crisis: Banks struggle to put their house in order ... before outsiders do it for them
Peter Lee
,
September 07, 2008
Hedge funds: Regulators come up short
September 07, 2008
Capital Markets
Securitization: Fewer, larger issues keep Mexican ABS markets buoyant
Jason Mitchell
,
September 07, 2008
Banking
Chávez watch: Bank of Venezuela to be nationalized
Chloe Hayward
,
September 07, 2008
Capital Markets
EEMEA market round up: Record Gulf rights issues
Dominic O’Neill
,
September 07, 2008
Opinion
Against the tide: Will the dollar rally persist?
David Roche
,
September 07, 2008
Banking
Inside HSBC’s plan to reconquer China
Elliot Wilson
,
September 07, 2008
Awards
Central Bank Governor of the Year 2008: Outstanding contribution to finance
September 07, 2008
AI market round up: Andor shuts down
Helen Avery
,
September 07, 2008
Banking
Best rated banks: Crisis? Bring it on
Philip Moore
,
September 07, 2008
Capital Markets
Investment-grade status makes Peru a darling
Leticia Lozano
,
September 07, 2008
Capital Markets
Poland: Private equity still strong
Guy Norton
,
September 07, 2008
Capital Markets
Africa: Sub-Saharan markets lose their glitter
Dominic O’Neill
,
September 07, 2008
Capital Markets
Bangladesh: Telco surprises with country’s biggest-ever IPO
Chris Wright
,
September 07, 2008
Opinion
Editorial: Failure on an epic scale
September 07, 2008
Opinion
Banking: Is change as good as a rest?
September 07, 2008
Capital Markets
Iran: Securitization comes to Iran
Dominic O’Neill
,
September 07, 2008
Banking
UniCredit: Profumo looks to exploit his empire
Sudip Roy
,
September 07, 2008
Banking
Banking: Power shift puts Brazil in the driving seat
Chloe Hayward
,
September 07, 2008
Capital Markets
Russia: Reminders of the risks as well as rewards
Guy Norton
,
September 07, 2008
Banking
Private equity: Lone Star shines through gloom
Helen Avery
,
September 07, 2008
Infrastructure finance: Gulf houses open specialist funds
Sudip Roy
,
September 07, 2008
Banking
Korea: KEB still stuck in limbo
Lawrence White
,
September 07, 2008
Banking
Securitization: Can ABS survive the regulators?
Louise Bowman
,
September 07, 2008
Capital Markets
Islamic finance: Indonesia makes Shariah funding breakthrough
Chris Wright
,
September 07, 2008
Opinion
Privatization and nationalization: Two models of state capitalism
September 07, 2008
Banking
FX market round up: StanChart takes McDonald away
Lee Oliver
,
September 07, 2008
