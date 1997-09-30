Euromoney
Asiamoney
Country Risk
Learning
Events
Login
Banking
Markets
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Treasury
Wealth
Fintech
ESG
Regions
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Opinion
Awards
Surveys
More...
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Show Search
Submit Search
Search Query
Menu
Banking
Markets
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Treasury
Wealth
Fintech
ESG
Regions
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Opinion
Awards
Surveys
More...
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Login
The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our
Terms & Conditions
,
Privacy Policy
and
Cookies
before using this site.
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
October 1997
LATEST ARTICLES
Korea: Peregrine's shotgun wedding
September 30, 1997
Banking
David Shaw, Founder and chief executive DE Shaw & Co
September 30, 1997
Banking
Commerzbank aims for the big league
September 30, 1997
The big six branch out for growth
September 30, 1997
Opinion
Germany: will the dam burst?
September 30, 1997
Banking
Maxim Shashenkov, Vice-president, Alpha Holdings
September 30, 1997
Coming to terms with Big Bang
September 30, 1997
Bond issues: Art or science?
September 30, 1997
This one will run and run
September 30, 1997
Pfandbrief gets a wider audience
September 30, 1997
A room with a view
September 30, 1997
Return of the Viking raiders
September 30, 1997
Finding a home for MeesPierson
September 30, 1997
Banking
UK Public-Sector Finance: An end to ultra-cautious lending
September 30, 1997
Giving George Soros what he wants
September 30, 1997
Banking
Vietnam: Time to kickstart reforms
September 30, 1997
Banking
Eastern Europe: A new player in emerging Europe
September 30, 1997
Banking
Serbs hit the Moscow theatre
September 30, 1997
Banking
Up the Congo (without a paddle)
September 30, 1997
Banking
Investment biker
September 30, 1997
In the engine room
September 30, 1997
The Kalff interview
September 30, 1997
ITT brings more junk to Europe
September 30, 1997
Hostile buyers beware
September 30, 1997
Banking
Sandy Weill bounces back
September 30, 1997
Ugur Bayar, Director, Privatization Agency, Turkey
September 30, 1997
Taking a lever to Europe
September 30, 1997
Rewriting history
September 30, 1997
Slovenia's dangerous complacency
September 30, 1997
Opinion
The birth of the fashion bond
September 30, 1997
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
I agree