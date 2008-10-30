Euromoney
November 2008
LATEST ARTICLES
Banking
Ukraine: On the brink of disaster
Guy Norton
,
October 30, 2008
Opinion
The Loan Market Association conference: Put your money where your mouth is
October 30, 2008
Banking
Russia: Reality bites oligarchs and banks
Guy Norton
,
October 30, 2008
Capital Markets
China: ABC gets bail-out before IPO
Elliot Wilson
,
October 30, 2008
Banking
Asia market round up: MUFG gets better deal
Lawrence White
,
October 30, 2008
AI market round up: Hedge fund fees come down
Helen Avery
,
October 30, 2008
Banking
Japan: Vulnerable banks seek new capital
Lawrence White
,
October 30, 2008
Hedge funds: Crisis could be good news for some
October 30, 2008
Capital Markets
Australia: Out of pocket in the outback
Eric Ellis
,
October 30, 2008
Hedge funds: Data
October 30, 2008
Capital Markets
US structured note issuers remain upbeat
John Ferry
,
October 30, 2008
Capital Markets
Equity market round up: The month in numbers
Peter Koh
,
October 30, 2008
Capital Markets
OTC equity derivatives: Counterparty risk is big issue for buy side
John Ferry
,
October 30, 2008
Capital Markets
Equity market round up: Record breakers
Peter Koh
,
October 30, 2008
Capital Markets
AI market round up: Citadel expands capital business
Helen Avery
,
October 30, 2008
Investment performance: Hedge fund managers will be back
Helen Avery
,
October 30, 2008
Private equity funds reinvent themselves (again)
Helen Avery
,
October 30, 2008
AI market round up: Italian fin min ruffles feathers
Helen Avery
,
October 30, 2008
Capital Markets
Convertibles get a soaking
Peter Koh
,
October 30, 2008
Foreign Exchange
Trade processing: A utility from Wall Street
Lee Oliver
,
October 30, 2008
Foreign Exchange
FX round up: The new sub-prime?
Lee Oliver
,
October 30, 2008
Foreign Exchange
Exchange-traded contracts: Sprecher talks his book
Lee Oliver
,
October 30, 2008
Opinion
Against the tide: From bail-out to recession
David Roche
,
October 30, 2008
EEMEA market round up: Gas ‘Opec’ takes shape
Dominic O’Neill
,
October 30, 2008
Opinion
Put your shirt on it: "Goldman Sucks", "HSBG" (Highly Suspicious Banking Group), "Merrilly Lynched – where we’re proud of our bull"
October 30, 2008
Banking
Asia market round up: HSBC buys Indonesian bank
Lawrence White
,
October 30, 2008
Opinion
Former Lehman employee lets loose tirade of obscenities directed at his new Barclays bosses
October 30, 2008
Opinion
Top 10 reasons to tell your boss you deserve a bonus this year
October 30, 2008
Opinion
Investment bank bootcamp: Learning on a lamp-post
October 30, 2008
Opinion
Cheer up, you haven’t been locked away
October 30, 2008
