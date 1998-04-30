Euromoney
May 1998
LATEST ARTICLES
Surveys
FX poll 1998: A tough race gets tougher
April 30, 1998
Japanese debt: Selling the securitization story
April 30, 1998
One continent - one stock market?
April 30, 1998
Inside Asia's whirlwind
April 30, 1998
John Cecil, Chief administrative officer, Lehman Brothers
April 30, 1998
Waking up to reality
April 30, 1998
Measuring a piece of string
April 30, 1998
A slight case of megalomergia
April 30, 1998
Hungary: Propping up Postabank
April 30, 1998
Opinion
Paintings by numbers
April 30, 1998
Opinion
The dawn of the US bear market
April 30, 1998
Leaders of Africa's new deal
April 30, 1998
Decision time for Brazil's top bankers
April 30, 1998
Bond Trading Poll 1998: Tussling for the bulge bracket
April 30, 1998
The endgame in banking
April 30, 1998
Islamic banks aim for the mainstream
April 30, 1998
Surveys
Credit Research Poll 1998: Pioneers in their field
April 30, 1998
Bear eyes Europe
April 30, 1998
Taking on the broker-dealers
April 30, 1998
Every euro has its swap price
April 30, 1998
The slow demise of a capital market
April 30, 1998
Plotting the death of settlement risk
April 30, 1998
How to get ahead in the euro race
April 30, 1998
A bad case of sibling rivalry
April 30, 1998
Banking
Canadian Bank Mergers: A break with tradition
April 30, 1998
Banking
Richard Strang, Senior general manager, Bear Stearns, London
April 30, 1998
Banking
Film finance: Premila Hoon, Head of media, project and sectoral finance, Société Générale
April 30, 1998
Banking
Chile: Not-so-perfect funds
April 30, 1998
Banking
Eastern Europe: Vienna's bid for an equity empire
April 30, 1998
Banking
All work and no play
April 30, 1998
