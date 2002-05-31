Euromoney
June 2002
LATEST ARTICLES
Opinion
And pigs might fly
May 31, 2002
Opinion
Japan’s securitization boom keeps specialist lawyers busy
May 31, 2002
Football’s the only game in town
May 31, 2002
Opinion
Tickets, tickets everywhere...
May 31, 2002
Opinion
UBS: Granziol’s small-print departure
May 31, 2002
Sovereign investors look more closely at quality
May 31, 2002
Privatization boosted by big ticket deals
May 31, 2002
Bankers in power fail to hang together
May 31, 2002
Calpers backtracks on investing in the Philippines
May 31, 2002
Boon Chye Loh
May 31, 2002
First the cosh, then the headache
May 31, 2002
Privates on parade fail to pass muster
May 31, 2002
Equity analysts jump ship in London
May 31, 2002
Goldman Sachs: The magic CDO mix is now revealed
May 31, 2002
Opinion
Russian trade comes in from the cold
May 31, 2002
Coming out of the shadows
May 31, 2002
Business travel poll 2002: A most challenging year
May 31, 2002
Alex Jurshevski
May 31, 2002
Opinion
Citigroup’s fragile heart of glass
May 31, 2002
Bank atlas 2002: Banks focus on cost
May 31, 2002
Hopes are up but doubts persist
May 31, 2002
IBRA’s role in jump-starting confidence
May 31, 2002
Spanish banks: Twelve months of turbulence
May 31, 2002
ECNs and Nasdaq slug it out
May 31, 2002
Number seven, lucky for some
May 31, 2002
Asset-backed comes into its own
May 31, 2002
A fierce race for small-scale victories
May 31, 2002
Learning to live without guarantees
May 31, 2002
Peering through murky waters
May 31, 2002
Seeking the new model
May 31, 2002
