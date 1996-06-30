Euromoney
July 1996
LATEST ARTICLES
Regulation: The agony of the global supervisor
June 30, 1996
China: Reining in the free market
June 30, 1996
High-tech stocks: Cash return or crash and burn?
June 30, 1996
Emerging markets: Municipalities disown debt
June 30, 1996
Editorial: Just awards
June 30, 1996
The Moorgate saga: Copper bottomed code
June 30, 1996
CONSULTANTS: The lowdown on McKinsey
June 30, 1996
International equity: Buyer beware
June 30, 1996
Deal insider: Nomura spots Euroyen opening
June 30, 1996
FX: When is a market like treacle?
June 30, 1996
DIARY OF AN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT BANKER
June 30, 1996
Italy: Developing a taste for equity
June 30, 1996
Editorial: The temptation of the regulators
June 30, 1996
Saudi Arabia: Financing a future beyond oil
June 30, 1996
Market Monitor: Testing the global bond market
June 30, 1996
Opinion
Front end: International bonding in Cannes...
June 30, 1996
Liechtenstein: So far but no further
June 30, 1996
Hans-Joerg Rudloff, MC Securities: Rudloff's last crusade
June 30, 1996
German: Grim repo
June 30, 1996
Kerr's people: Chris Goekjian
June 30, 1996
Financial lawyer: Asking leading questions
June 30, 1996
Opinion
Against the tide: Moving into the end game
June 30, 1996
Commodities: Copper and culpability
June 30, 1996
Awards
Euromoney Awards for Excellence 1996
June 30, 1996
